Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Software, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Software in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. American Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. American Software has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

