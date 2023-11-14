Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 126.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Docebo by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

