SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.49. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,876 shares of company stock worth $4,381,175. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

