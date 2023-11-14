Brokers Offer Predictions for Flywire Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Flywire in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $351,729.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $351,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,249 shares of company stock worth $2,899,605. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

