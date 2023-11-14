Head to Head Comparison: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) vs. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for loanDepot and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 0 6 0 0 2.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than loanDepot.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -17.51% -28.80% -3.82% Hut 8 Mining -121.54% -23.18% -19.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares loanDepot and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.36 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -1.54 Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.88 -$186.77 million ($0.46) -4.41

Hut 8 Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

loanDepot has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.45, meaning that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats loanDepot on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

