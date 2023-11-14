Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Beauty Health stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $518.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 59,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

