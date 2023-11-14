Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 48.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKIN. Raymond James lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.24. Beauty Health has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 59,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

