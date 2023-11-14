Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Legacy Housing Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LEGH opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.91. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $366,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,933,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,784,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $366,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,933,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $123,999.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,164,572.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,997 shares of company stock worth $4,314,772. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

