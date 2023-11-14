Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Critical Survey

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Minerva Surgical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 4 0 2.67

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 838.97%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -71.87% -151.34% -47.42% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.83% 2.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.38 -$34.11 million ($15.40) -0.14 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.36 $1.45 billion $0.11 62.82

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Minerva Surgical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

