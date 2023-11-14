Head-To-Head Contrast: Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) vs. Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mill City Ventures III and Plumas Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Plumas Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III -39.37% -6.67% -6.13% Plumas Bancorp 36.09% 24.24% 1.90%

Volatility and Risk

Mill City Ventures III has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Plumas Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $4.20 million 4.49 $110,000.00 N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million 2.78 $26.44 million $5.06 6.64

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Mill City Ventures III on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

