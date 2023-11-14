Head-To-Head Comparison: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) vs. Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) and Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Avast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.07% 23.66% 14.16% Avast N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.41 billion 3.13 $142.97 million $1.04 25.69 Avast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ExlService and Avast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Avast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ExlService and Avast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 2 3 0 2.60 Avast 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExlService presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Avast.

Summary

ExlService beats Avast on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The company provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. It offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers. The company also sells subscription software licenses through an e-shop directly to end customers in cooperation with payment gateways provider. It primarily sells software licenses through e-commerce services providers, and retailers and resellers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Prague, the Czech Republic.

