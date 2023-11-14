Reviewing Telefónica (TEFOF) and Its Peers

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Telefónica to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telefónica and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica Competitors 710 2184 4016 113 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 74.69%. Given Telefónica’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefónica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

20.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Telefónica pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.0% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefónica lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica N/A N/A N/A Telefónica Competitors -12.33% -22.65% -0.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica N/A N/A 4.22 Telefónica Competitors $7.49 billion $674.53 million -243.37

Telefónica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telefónica. Telefónica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Telefónica competitors beat Telefónica on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, managed hosting, content delivery, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud, advertising, big data, and digital experience services; virtual assistants; and Movistar Home devices. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

