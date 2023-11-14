Head-To-Head Survey: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) & Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zscaler 0 10 25 1 2.75

Profitability

Zscaler has a consensus target price of $182.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A Zscaler -12.51% -31.64% -5.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Zscaler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $740.56 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Zscaler $1.62 billion 16.22 -$202.34 million ($1.41) -126.36

Pagaya Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler.

Summary

Zscaler beats Pagaya Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers. Its partner portfolio includes high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, brokers and agents, and credit unions. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy-to-understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. The company serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

