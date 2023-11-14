Head-To-Head Survey: MoneyHero (MNY) & The Competition

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 681 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MoneyHero to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -9.78 MoneyHero Competitors $1.23 billion $28.16 million 48.44

MoneyHero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -49.83% -64.54% -3.18%

Volatility and Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, indicating that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyHero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 548 843 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 174.32%. Given MoneyHero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

MoneyHero rivals beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

