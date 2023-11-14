Comparing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -17.65% Honda Motor 5.26% 8.13% 3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 4 0 2.50 Honda Motor 1 1 3 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 222.06%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Honda Motor.

0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Honda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.80 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $125.15 billion 0.42 $4.82 billion $4.20 7.40

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. Its Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. Its Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.