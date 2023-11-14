Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $212.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler Companies from $230.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Globant Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $172.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.63 and a 200-day moving average of $180.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

