Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

