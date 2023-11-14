Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

SASR stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

