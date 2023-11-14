NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NMIH opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $18,362,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after buying an additional 417,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NMI by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 351,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

