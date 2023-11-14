O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.90.

NYSE OI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

