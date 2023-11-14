StockNews.com Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of 250.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

About Marcus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Marcus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 71,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

