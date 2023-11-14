StockNews.com Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of 250.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.74%.
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
