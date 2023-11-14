Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Shares of EDR stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

