Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

DIN stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $660.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

