Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

