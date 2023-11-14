Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,187,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

