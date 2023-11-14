Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of AJX opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -56.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 4.4% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

