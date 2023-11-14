Quetta Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:QETAU)

Quetta Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:QETAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 15th. Quetta Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Quetta Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of QETAU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Quetta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Insider Transactions at Quetta Acquisition

In other Quetta Acquisition news, CEO Hui Chen bought 253,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

