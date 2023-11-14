ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 16th

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 15th.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Articles

