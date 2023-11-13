Equitable Trust Co. Has $7.52 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 86,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HD traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $289.10. The company had a trading volume of 914,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,718. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.24 and its 200-day moving average is $306.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $289.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

