Providence First Trust Co Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $289.35. 674,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $289.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.57.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

