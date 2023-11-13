Camden National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $539.62. 397,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.