Equitable Trust Co. Has $15.31 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Shares of MA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,532. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.02 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $369.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

