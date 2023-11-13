Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOG opened at $133.37 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

