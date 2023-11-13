Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 145.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.37. 3,782,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,986,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

