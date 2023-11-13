TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,259 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.18% of Invesco QQQ worth $370,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,540,000. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.30 and its 200 day moving average is $361.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

