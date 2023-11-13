Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $349.51 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $349,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $244.78. 607,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,305. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

