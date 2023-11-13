Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.18. 704,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,333. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

