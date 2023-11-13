Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $75,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

