Camden National Bank decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,283 shares of the company's stock after selling 630 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Camden National Bank's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camden National Bank's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.30. 1,480,978 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,563. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

