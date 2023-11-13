Providence First Trust Co Sells 1,020 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 175.0% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,492,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,417,000 after purchasing an additional 605,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 2,378,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.