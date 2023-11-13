Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 59 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ITW opened at $232.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.41 and its 200 day moving average is $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.