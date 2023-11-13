Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,300 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 390,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $222.44 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.92.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

