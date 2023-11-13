Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Shares of CB opened at $222.44 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

