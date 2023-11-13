Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 36,754 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,754 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.57.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.35 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

