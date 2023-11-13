ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $198,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $650.30. The stock had a trading volume of 132,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $606.48 and its 200-day moving average is $661.91.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

