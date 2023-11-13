Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

