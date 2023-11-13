Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 7,291 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.93. The stock had a trading volume of 150,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,561. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

