Camden National Bank Acquires 335 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.75. 707,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,890. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.32. The firm has a market cap of $341.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

