Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $93,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $680.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

