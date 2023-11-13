Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $403.24. 602,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,509. The company has a market capitalization of $322.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

